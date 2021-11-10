Pokémon Glossy Diamond and Shimmering Pearl tournament

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Pokémon Glossy Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl are about to reach on November 19. Subsequently, Pokémon GO needs to rejoice it from a new tournament. From November 16 to 21 we will take part on this birthday celebration and get nice rewards.

Within the following information we go away you the entire information about the development, rewards, Pokémon provide and a lot more. Don’t pass over it!

Glossy Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon Match

All through this tournament we can to find the gap of the incubators diminished to part or a 3rd. The best particularity is that we can to find more than a few costumed Pokémon, with the ability to pop out to your shape variocolor. To get them, we will entire the Assortment problem. The praise for finishing it’s 1000PX, 3,000 Stardust and a gathering with Froslass.

Pokemon in hide

New pieces for the avatar, stickers and bundles

Beginning on November 15, new cosmetics can be to be had within the in-game retailer. It’ll be the costumes of Turtwig, Chimchar y Piplup. All through the development you’ll additionally get the Match Field and Tremendous Cool Pack.

Pokémon GO Diamond and Pearl Event

First a part of the development: Sensible Diamond

It’ll ultimate from November 16 to 18. Many capped Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar will seem capped. As well as, the next Pokémon will seem within the wild:

Raids

Niantic, the creators of Pokémon GO, launch their own development platform to bring the metaverse to real environments

5 famous person raid and mega raids

cresselia

 Cresselia Pokémon GO

mega-lopunny

 Mega-Lopunny

Match Eggs

Pokémon GO: tier list of the best defenders

Box investigations

Match Section Two: Shimmering Pearl

The Pokémon that can seem within the wild are as follows:

Raids

5 famous person raids and mega raids

cresselia

 Unnamed 72

mega-lopunny

 Unnamed 73

Match Eggs

Box analysis conferences

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here