Pokémon GO: all raids of November 2021

Mr josh
With the Halloween match in its 2d part, Pokémon GO has already introduced what its plans are for this November with admire to raids that will likely be operating all through the month.

Within the following information we depart you All of the details about it: what they’re, how lengthy they’re going to be to be had and a few tricks to cope with them.

November 2021 raids in Pokémon GO

Remember that the raid adjustments that happen all the way through those dates will happen at 10:00 native time. During November there will likely be other rotations.

till the fifth of November

pokémon

type

susceptible a

darkrai

Sinister

 Raids November 2021

Any Darkrai stuck all the way through this era will include Dust pump.

From November 5 to 16

pokémon

type

susceptible a

cobalion

Metal / Battle

 Pokémon GO raids

terrakion

Rock / Battle
  • Fight
  • Land
  • Metal
  • Water
  • Plant
  • Psychic
  • Hada
 Pokémon raids

virizion

Plant / Battle
  • Flying
  • Poison
  • Fireplace
  • Psychic
  • Ice
  • Hada
 Pokémon GO raids

The 3 pokémon will include the assault Holy sword.

From November 16 to December 1

pokémon

type

susceptible a

cresselia

Psychic

 Pokémon GO Raids 2021

Cresselia can pop out in its variant variocolor.

November 2021 Mega Raids

pokémon

type

susceptible a

Mega-absol

Sinister

 Raids November 2021 Pokémon GO

mega-manectric

Electrical

 Pokémon GO Manectric

mega-lopunny

Customary

 Lopunny Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO: how to get Cresselia in November 2021

