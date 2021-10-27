Pokémon GO: all raids of November 2021

With the Halloween match in its 2d part, Pokémon GO has already introduced what its plans are for this November with admire to raids that will likely be operating all through the month.

Within the following information we depart you All of the details about it: what they’re, how lengthy they’re going to be to be had and a few tricks to cope with them.

November 2021 raids in Pokémon GO

Remember that the raid adjustments that happen all the way through those dates will happen at 10:00 native time. During November there will likely be other rotations.

till the fifth of November

pokémon type susceptible a darkrai Sinister



Any Darkrai stuck all the way through this era will include Dust pump.

From November 5 to 16

pokémon type susceptible a cobalion Metal / Battle

terrakion Rock / Battle Fight

Land

Metal

Water

Plant

Psychic

Hada

virizion Plant / Battle Flying

Poison

Fireplace

Psychic

Ice

Hada



The 3 pokémon will include the assault Holy sword.

From November 16 to December 1

pokémon type susceptible a cresselia Psychic



Cresselia can pop out in its variant variocolor.

November 2021 Mega Raids