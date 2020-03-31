Pokemon Go April 2020 Events Include Shadow Entei, Alolan Exeggutor, And More

With April merely throughout the nook now, Pokemon Cross developer Niantic has outlined one of the events that can most likely be occurring in its hit AR Pokemon recreation subsequent month. Due to the persevering with COVID-19 pandemic, which has compelled quite a lot of the sector into lockdown, April’s agenda seems lighter than March’s, nonetheless there are nonetheless a few noteworthy events happening inside the recreation over the next few weeks.

First, Niantic is extending March’s Workforce Rocket Explicit Evaluation story quest, The Shadowy Hazard Grows. You’re going to now have until the highest of April to finish this quest and rescue Shadow Entei from Workforce Rocket chief Giovanni.

Niantic can also offer a model new batch of Field Evaluation duties in April, along with a model new Evaluation Leap ahead reward. Each time you attain a Evaluation Leap ahead subsequent month, you will get a chance to catch Alolan Exeggutor and earn some bonus Stardust as neatly.

