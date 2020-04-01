Pokemon Go April Fools’ Event Now Live

April has arrived, and Niantic is kicking off the month with a model new match in Pokemon Transfer. The Powerful Pokemon match is underway for a restricted time, and it introduces a model new Gen 5 Pokemon to the game, along with a number of new Shiny paperwork.

Until 10 PM native time on April 7, Pokemon specializing in mimicry–comparable to Voltorb, Ditto, Sudowoodo, and Foongus–will appear inside the wild further constantly than customary. You possibly can actually have a probability of discovering Shiny variations of Sudowoodo and Croagunk all via the event.

Are you a class clown? 🤡 A trickster? 🤪 A jokester? 🃏 An match that features some well-known Pokémon pranksters and masters of conceal is coming your means, Trainers! https://t.co/bhKRMZANRA pic.twitter.com/88DNNwpikY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2020

