Pokémon GO celebrates its sixth anniversary with news and many activities for trainers

The event will star Charizard, who is ranked 006 on the Pokemon list.

If we think of phenomena who have left the video game world, it is impossible not to remember Pokémon GO. The mobile title developed by Niantic continues to achieve billion-dollar feats and, as we saw at the Seville event, its economic impact continues to be brutal. Because, even though the studio has experienced some recent economic turmoil, that’s not stopping the community from celebrating the sixth anniversary of the game.

The Pokémon GO sixth anniversary event will take place from July 6 to 12That is why, as we read on the official Pokémon GO website, those responsible are preparing us for a good handful of events and activities featuring Charizardthe Pokémon number 006. In this way, Niantic has prepared a festival that will implement new versions of Pokémon, more frequent encounters, a weekend of battles and more news that we can enjoy the July 6 to 12.

Charmeleon and Charizard will appear with a party hat and Pikacku will do the same with a cake costumeWith the anniversary focusing on the aforementioned Fire/Flying-type Pokémon, Trainers will have the opportunity to catch Charmeleon and Charizard with a party hatalthough Pikachu also joins the birthday with a cake costume. In addition, the authors of Pokémon GO remember that, with a bit of luck, we can get hold of the various colors of this version.

Entering the field of Ultrabonuses, which have been introduced thanks to the efforts of users at the Pokémon GO fest: Berlin, Niantic surprises us with some raids in which the Pokémon will appear Unknown E y Pansear, though this latest fire-type specimen will also be available as a wild. Beyond this, players will be able to enjoy the temporary research throughout the event, with the possibility of completing all the tasks to meet the Pokémon Rotom in its washed form.

Mega Raids will feature Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard YContinuing with the raids, those responsible for the game have advanced the list of Pokémon that will appear in the gyms during the sixth anniversary. One star events will feature Pikachu (in her cake costume), Dratini and the aforementioned Unknown E and Pansear. Those with three stars will have Venusaur, Charizard (with party hat), Blastoise, Tyranitar and Metagross. Zapdos will be the protagonist of the five-star raids, while the Mega raids will force us to fight against Mega-Charizard X (from July 6 to 7) and Mega Charizard Y (from July 7 to 12).

If you like clashes, keep in mind that the Pokémon GO sixth anniversary event also includes a Battle Weekend in which you must face the Recruits of Team GO Rocket and their shadow Pokémon, although the biggest challenge is reserved for those who want to start a battle against Giovanni and his dark latios. Obviously, winning these battles provides rewards such as 1 additional raid pass per day, 50% more raid experience, and more.

As usual in this kind of events, Pokémon GO introduces new items for our avatar and theme stickers. Finally, the Niantic team has also wanted to remember all those Pokémon that will appear with more oftenso do not hesitate to consult the following list if you want to get hold of all the copies:

Bulbasaur



Charmander with party hat



Squirtle



Pikachu in cake costume



Machop



I guess



Ralts



Buneary



Pansear



Venipede



Chespin



Fennekin



Froakie



Bunnelby



Litleo



Pikipek



Gabite



Clauncher



Helioptile

Of course, Pokémon GO players have good reason to tune in and enjoy all the news from the anniversary event. After all, Niantic has managed to keep the attention of a good handful of users, as we have seen with the experience of Shigeru Miyamotowho claimed to be hooked on Niantic’s proposal.

More about: Pokémon Go, Pokémon, Anniversary and Event.