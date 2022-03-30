Pokémon GO celebrates the classic April Community Day and we tell you how to get Mudkip

Niantic recently announced the April Community Day with Stufful as the protagonist, however, this is not the only one, because the Classic Community Day with the return of Mudkip being able to get it his way variocolor, therefore, in the following guide we tell you all the details of the event and how to participate. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO celebrates the classic April Community Day with Mudkip

The classic Community Day will be held on the day April 10th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During this, we can find Mudkip in the wild more often by finding his form variocolor as well. In addition, if during this we evolve a specimen to Swampertyou will learn Hydrocannon in an exceptional way.

attack fighting trainer gyms and raids Hydro cannon 80 power 90 power

On the other hand, we will have a special research story available, as well as triple the experience for capture and Incense and Bait Modules for three hours. In the store we will find an exclusive lot of the event and 30 Ultra Balls for free.

We will also be able to access the Raids available during the month of April, finding a large number of Alolan Pokémon on the occasion of their active season in the game, being a great opportunity to get them as it is a meeting of many players, being able to overcome the Mega Raids.