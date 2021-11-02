Pokémon GO: Information to the Competition of Lighting

The Lighting competition has arrived in Pokémon GO from November 5 to fourteen. As well as, this match would be the primary degree by which Dedenne, Electrical sort and Fairy, make your look for the primary time.

Within the following information we depart you the entire details about this competition, what it is composed of, the Pokémon that seem and the knowledge of Dedenne.

Details about the development “Competition de Luces”

This match has sure peculiarities:

Friendship ranges will move up two times as speedy.

They may be able to be opened till 45 items an afternoon and those will be offering extra rewards.

Details about Dedenne in Pokémon GO

Dedenne involves the sport for the primary time, and may also be accomplished within the wild or thru box analysis duties. Additionally, if we’re fortunate we will be able to get it in its model variocolor.

susceptible a KIND max computer nivel 40 assault protecting staying power 1.841 164 134 167



Wild Come across on the Competition of Lighting

That is the listing of Pokémon that may seem maximum regularly:

Conferences of box investigations

The next Pokémon may also be earned by way of finishing Box Missions all through the development:

Raids all through the Competition of Lighting

Eggs from the Competition of Lighting match