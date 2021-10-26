Pokémon GO: tips on how to get Cresselia in November 2021

Cresselia This can be a fourth era Mythical Pokémon this is now returning to Pokémon GO. Shall be to be had for a restricted time from November, so it’s time to get ready the apparatus if in case you have now not but been ready to get it or are in search of a greater one.

Within the following information, we go away you all of the knowledge about this Psychic-type pokémon, the most efficient assaults, traits and a lot more. Additionally, in case you are fortunate you’ll be able to get it in model variocolor.

Cresselia knowledge on Pokémon GO

susceptible resistant assault protecting staying power max computer nivel 40 lifestyles max degree 40 152 258 260 2.857 217



The best way to get Cresselia in Pokémon GO

Cresselia will probably be to be had from November 16, 2021 till December 1 in 5-star Raids. Beginning in November, each and every Wednesday the Raid Time from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cresselia can also be to be had from November 17 to 24.

Cresselia’s assaults

Really useful Pokémon to battle Cresselia

Cresselia it’s susceptible to Malicious program, Ghost, and Sinister, so any of the choices above are efficient in opposition to Mythical. Tyranitar is rock / sinister kind and in addition one of the crucial tough pokémon within the sport, so it’s all the time a extremely really useful choice within the group.