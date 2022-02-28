Pokémon GO will receive new Pokémon from Alola: the initials of Sun and Moon prepare their arrival

Rowlet, Litten and Popplio will accompany the new creatures of the seventh generation in the Niantic game.

A lot has happened since Pokémon GO arrived in 2016 to hit the video game industry with a social phenomenon like few of us have experienced. Although the game is no longer perceived as viral, it has continued to have a huge player base and a lot of new content and events. Although Pokémon GO had already received some regional forms from Alola, we had not had new creatures of the seventh generation.

The Pokémon Company has used its Pokémon Presents to announce the arrival of the new Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon creatures to Pokémon GO, highlighting the popular starter Pokémon: Rowlet, Litten, and Poppliowhich we haven’t been able to capture in the mobile game thus far.

The new Pokémon of Alola will arrive next March 1 to the Niantic game. Hopefully you’re ready, put on your trainers and get ready to capture all the new creatures. If you are curious, Niantic published the kilometers traveled by players from all over the world, with Spain in fifth position among the countries where the most people have walked to search for Pokémon.

The news of the Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Presents has surprised us with the announcement of the new generation with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the new adventure of the franchise set in Spain. If you are playing Pokémon Arceus Legends, The Pokémon Company has also prepared a new free update and gifts in celebration of Pokémon Day.

More about: Pokémon Go.