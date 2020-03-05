Pokemon Home Will Be Down For Maintenance Tomorrow

The simply recently launched Pokemon Home supplier may be current course of some repairs on March 7. From 5:30 PM PT to 12 AM PT on March eight the server may be inoperable, with transfers of any kind not available throughout this time.

For those of you world broad, listed below are just a few of those time zones remodeled:

March 7 eight:30 PM ET to March eight 4 AM ET

March eight 1:30 AM GMT to March eight eight AM GMT

March eight 12:30 PM AEST to March 9 7 PM AEST

There are two main bugs that the builders are just lately looking into.

