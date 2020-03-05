General News

Pokemon Home Will Be Down For Maintenance Tomorrow

March 5, 2020
The simply recently launched Pokemon Home supplier may be current course of some repairs on March 7. From 5:30 PM PT to 12 AM PT on March eight the server may be inoperable, with transfers of any kind not available throughout this time.

For those of you world broad, listed below are just a few of those time zones remodeled:

  • March 7 eight:30 PM ET to March eight 4 AM ET
  • March eight 1:30 AM GMT to March eight eight AM GMT
  • March eight 12:30 PM AEST to March 9 7 PM AEST

There are two main bugs that the builders are just lately looking into.

