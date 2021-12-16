Pokémon Legends: Arceus details his world in a new trailer: meet the Diamond and Pearl clans

Nintendo is also introducing merchants from the Hisui region, who will sell us very useful items.

Pokémon games are obviously characterized by monsters that we find throughout all his deliveries. That is why Nintendo has not been slow to teach two new creatures for its next Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but with its new trailer It shows us that it does not want to neglect the news related to humans, which this time will be organized differently from how we have seen so far.

Both clans respect the so-called stately PokémonPokémon Legends: Arceus introduces its two main groups for the first time: the Diamond and Pearl clans. And it is that, although the player belongs to the already known Galaxy Team, it will not take long to discover some of the similarities that the aforementioned clans share, something that will be seen especially by their deep respect towards the special Pokémon (which are attributed the name of stately Pokémon).

Within these two groups, we will meet characters such as Guardian Sera, of the Diamond clan, or the Nambo Guardian, of the Pearl. Both have the function of taking care of the stately Pokémon in their area so, although the clans clash for their ideals on various occasions, they share the affection and affection for these monsters. In addition to this, the trailer also introduces us to the merchants of the Hisui region, which will put at our disposal all kinds of objects and utilities that will facilitate both our relationships with the Pokémon and the development of the adventure itself.

Although we already had in mind the possibility of meeting new characters and functionalities in this installment, Nintendo intends to surprise us with new Pokémon and unprecedented mechanics in the franchise. The game will debut on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022, but it has already whetted our appetite with a great world to explore and the option of riding on the back of our Pokémon.

