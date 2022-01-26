Pokémon Legends: Arceus download size is finally smaller than anticipated

The new adventure for Nintendo Switch will be available to play from January 28.

In just three days we will be able to lay hands on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the last adventure of Game Freak for one of the most important and recognized sagas worldwide. After having seen extensive gameplays and knowing many details about the game, we are waiting to find out if it really is the step forward that the franchise needs on Nintendo Switch.

Until we can play it, we will have to decide, if we have not already done so, if we are interested in purchasing it physically in stores or through the Nintendo digital store. If we opt for this last choice, there is good news: Arceus it will occupy only 6 GB of storage space, as we verified in the update of the product sheet of the eShop.

The first data that was shared was doubleThis is a positive detail because, in principle, the size that was made public was more than double. A few months ago there was talk of 13 GB of space required, so there has been a noticeable weight loss of the game files. It is something that will please fans of the game in digital format, especially if they do not have extra storage on the Nintendo hybrid.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available to play on Nintendo Switch from the day January 28, although there are people who already have it and you should be careful with the spoilers that circulate on the network. In Japan he has already received his first impressions, and numerous media describe the adventure as a totally different experience compared to those we have known so far. Will it meet expectations? We only have three days left to find out.

