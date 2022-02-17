Pokémon Legends: Arceus hides a secret room that has been discovered by players

This area is not accessible via Nintendo Switch without using third-party software on PC.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus It is one of the great launches of the beginning of the year. The new title of Game Freak It is already available on Nintendo Switch, and in just its first weeks on sale, it is enjoying resounding and undeniable success on a commercial level. For example, despite launching on the 28th of the month, it is the best-selling game in January in Spain.

Players who are enjoying it have had time to finish the game and investigate what other secrets it holds. Making use of a third party software for PC, the user Faz Faz has uploaded to his YouTube channel the video that we leave you at the top of the news. In it we can see something that we did not expect: a secret room which is not accessible from our normal game.

Some players think it’s a future DLCThis area hides a room that would have been removed by the developers after being designed for use. Because you have a modern decor and look, with flat screen television, laptop and even a Nintendo Switch, it is speculated that it could be a room corresponding to the prologue of the game. The area has no programmed entry or exit points, and objects in the room cannot be interacted with.

The players do not rule out either that it may be something that will be incorporated soon through future DLCs although, if so, it would be very evident that content has been removed to offer it later. Waiting to find out if we will see it in the future, we remind you that in the analysis of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, our partner Mario Gómez makes it clear that it is the greatest leap the saga has taken main in almost 30 years, so we could see future adventures related to the approach proposed by this new installment.

