Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the best seller in the United Kingdom and the fourth best release in the saga

January 31, 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus landed last Friday, January 28 on Nintendo Switch becoming one of the first big releases of the year 2022, which has a fairly powerful start at the level of news. The title comes to revolutionize the saga with a playable proposal very different from what we knew until now, as we saw in its last trailer prior to the premiere.

After the first days on sale, in La Gran N they are in luck. It seems that Game Freak’s game is working very well, being best selling game of the week in the top of UK sales that GamesIndustry regularly reports to us. Arceus occupies the first position on the list followed by Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, one of Nintendo’s fireproofs, and FIFA 22, the Electronic Arts sports title that usually tops this type of ranking. For its part, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection enters fifth place, although it should be clarified that the top only refers to physical sales, digital ones are not included.

As for Pokémon Legends, it has achieved a couple of milestones in the British territory that place it as one of the best games in the franchise in terms of commercial performance in its early days. Arceus is the fourth best launch of the saga in the UK and accounted for half of boxed game sales last week. Likewise, it is the best Pokémon premiere when we talk about the occasions in which only one edition of the game is included and not two, as is usually the case. Here are the top ten positions on the list.

Top sales of the week in the UK

*Digital sales are not included

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8: Deluxe FIFA 22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft (Switch) Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Just Dance 2022

The latest game in the Pokémon saga has been generating a lot of debate in recent weeks, especially in relation to your charts. However, at a playable level, critics have liked it a lot. In Japan we already saw the first impressions, but in 3DJuegos we have been able to complete it before the launch and we have also liked its proposal. To learn more, check out the review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

