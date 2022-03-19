Pokémon Legends: Arceus leads the Japanese Top again with Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 behind

After a week led by Triangle Strategy, pocket monsters are back in first place.

The last few weeks have been really moved in the field of video game sales, but it seems that the waters are back to normal. At least in Japanwhere we meet again with a Top 10 led by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, who remained far from the first position due to the most powerful releases of the month of February.

However, titles like Elden Ring or Gran Turismo 7 remain stoic at the top of the list, according to Famitsu data. The From Software game, which has already sold some 12 million copies worldwide, closes the week adding 30,341 units in its PS4 version. On the other hand, Gran Turismo 7 keeps stepping on the accelerator and leaves us with over 30,000 copies which, between its PS4 and PS5 versions, are added to the total sold by Polyphony Digital.

But the Top goes beyond the first three positions. In this sense, the week has been characterized by the launch of Chocobo GP, which has achieved a good debut with 12,414 copies sold in its early days, and .hack//GU Last Recode, which is also making its way onto the list with sales reaching 11,907 units. In addition to this, the Japanese public continues to be enchanted by Triangle Strategy’s RPG, which reappears in the Japanese Top in fourth position. Below you have the results of the last week in detail.

Best-selling games in Japan (cumulative total) [NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 34,362 (2,154,392)

[PS4] Elden Ring – 30,341 (274,141)

[PS4] Grand Touring 7 – 20,806 (85,371)

[NSW] Triangle Strategy – 17.380 (103.678)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13.038 (4.483.464)

[NSW] Chocobo GP – 12,414 (New)

[NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode – 11.907 (Novedad)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 10,106 (83,505)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9.815 (4.804.530)

[NSW] Minecraft – 9.464 (2.551.664)

Following the line of the rest of the news, the field of consoles has not given us great surprises. Nintendo Switch continues to reign in Japan and closes the week with more than 97,000 units sold, being its OLED model the most popular in recent days. PS5 does not present great news in its numbers and manages to distribute over 17,000 consoleswhile Xbox Series adds more than 1,900 units sold last week.

Best-selling consoles in Japan (cumulative total) Switch Model OLED – 51,933 (1,385,640)

Switch – 30.381 (18.907.424)

Switch Lite – 15.932 (4.624.750)

PlayStation 5 – 14.764 (1.225.415)

Xbox Series S – 1.588 (74.297)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.522 (219.660)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 461 (1.183.777)

Xbox Series X – 374 (86.049)

PlayStation 4 – 16 (7.819.369)

More about: Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Japan Sales.