Pokémon Legends: Arceus presents a new gameplay trailer with new mechanics and more characters

Since its announcement, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has attracted the attention of much of the community, as it was seen as a major renovation in the formula of the long-lived franchise. This game has been presented with unprecedented mechanics in the saga and some clans that have ignited curious theories in the gaming community. Now, just a few weeks after its launch, Nintendo has wanted to raise public expectations with a new gameplay trailer.

The video also shows some Pokémon in action.Through these 6 minutes video, Nintendo gives some general touches on what we will find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, since it touches from the different peculiarities of each creature and even the problem that arises in the region of Hisui. In this way, new characters are also presented that will be useful to us throughout the adventure and shows some Pokémon in action.

Because pocket monsters will not make it easy for us when it comes to capturing them, and we see this with the onslaught of a Snorlax or with the threatening presence of Zoroark, which has been seen with characteristics typical of the Hisui region. In another vein, there is no lack of information about the registration of each Pokémon and the way to classify them as soon as we catch them.

There are a few days left to check the performance of the franchise in this new proposal, since Pokémon Legends: Arceus will arrive on Nintendo Switch on January 28. From 3DJuegos we are excited about this jump, so we have prepared an article with which we review all the novelties of the new installment and theorize about the direction that the saga will take.

