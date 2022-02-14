Pokémon Legends: Arceus reaffirms its success, this time in Spain: it is the best-selling game in January

The latest installment in the franchise has already topped the charts in countries like Japan, the UK and the US.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus premiered on January 28 on Nintendo Switch, and the short time it has been on the market has already allowed it to become the game most popular of the month of january in Spain. An achievement that reiterates the success of pocket monsters after having demonstrated their fame in countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom or the United States, where they have also led sales during the last few weeks.

Although the latest installment of Pokémon has notably stood out in the market, the commercial performance of the rest of the games should also be observed. Following the data published by the Spanish Video Game Association, FIFA 22, which had dominated the scene during the month of December, has been dethroned by the success of Nintendo Switch and is placed in the second position of the Top 10. On the other hand, the beautiful game is followed by the eternal GTA V that, as we have already seen on multiple occasions since its original launch in 2013reappears among the most popular titles.

The Spanish list also leaves us with other hits that have been with us in this kind of news for months, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Minecraft with its edition for Nintendo Switch. Beyond this, the records also highlight the presence of other games such as Just Dance 2022, much in demand for gatherings and partiesor F1 2021, ideal for all speed lovers. Here is the Top 10 in full.

Best-selling games in Spain (January 2022) Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus (SWITCH)

FIFA 22 (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto V PS4)

FIFA 22 (SWITCH)

Just Dance 2022 (SWITCH)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (SWITCH)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (SWITCH)

F1 2021 (PS4)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (SWITCH)

Mario Party Superstars (SWITCH)

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Top Spain, FIFA 22 and GTA V.