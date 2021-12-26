Pokémon Red and Blue in 3D? This fan recreated the original games of the series released in 1996

This is not his first 3D project, as he also worked on Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda titles.

By Axel García / Updated 24 December 2021, 22:17 10 comments

If an artificial intelligence can design something of its own regarding Pokémon, a fan can too, and that is precisely what it achieved CodyCantEatThis, after setting out to create a full version in 3D from Pokémon Red and Blue, the franchise’s original 1996 releases for the Game Boy handheld.

I wanted to explore Pokémon completely in 3 dimensionsCodyCantEatThisOriginally, the youtuber thought only of transmitting live his process of creating the model of the protagonist, Red, and Pallet Town, the first area that the title presents to the player. However, CodyCantEatThis decided to take the next step, and transformed the entire adventure of the Kanto region into a 3D experience.

“The fans mentioned to me a lot the remakes of Diamante and Perla, which have new graphics,” said the youtuber. “That is a 2.5D adventure though, and I wanted to fully explore Pokémon in 3D“.

This is not the first project of this type that CodyCantEatThis does, because as we can see on its YouTube channel, it has previously worked on 3D versions of other games, like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Sonic the Hedgehog. For this occasion, he decided not to color the project, and leave his creation in black and white, just as we enjoyed the original games at the time.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, meanwhile, continue sweeping Japan, placing itself among the first places of sales in that country. Speedrunners also found a home in these remakes, managing to finish the game in just 17 minutes, and that time continues to drop to this day.

