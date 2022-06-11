Pokémon reveals how many games it has sold throughout its history and reiterates its success with other initiatives

The Pokémon Company website has been updated with data confirming the sale of 440 million copies.

Just a few days ago, we informed you of a billionaire feat in Pokémon GO that reiterated the unquestionable success of this experience based on augmented reality and geolocation. As expected, this popularity is also perceived in the rest of Pokémon products, and it seems that the franchise can still continue to surprise us with a very high level of sales.

The Pokémon Company has updated its website to reveal new data on the trading performance of pocket monsters. Following this line, it seems that the Pokémon video games have sold 440 million units along its history; a sum that will continue to increase with the launch of new installments in the future.

The saga remembers that it is distributed in 9 languages, but it should be remembered that developers are evaluating the localization of their video games in other markets. On the other hand, the data provided by The Pokémon Company also mentions the good performance of its Trading Card Game, which has already produced more than 43.2 billion lettersand remember that his series have been broadcast on 192 different zones.

As we have already said, we are sure that the numbers of The Pokémon Company will continue to grow with the premiere of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which is scheduled for release in November 18th. For now, these editions have already raised public expectations with a trailer loaded with details and the presentation of its two legendary Pokémon, although the community is also standing out for its imagination and originality when creating the funniest memes.

