Pokémon Scarlet and Purple details its two legendary: this is how the protagonists of each edition are

As usual in the franchise, Koraidon and Miraidon will be the figures that illustrate the covers of these installments.

We can still hear the constant typing of Pokémon fans who are still sharing their impressions of the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. After all, those responsible prepared us for what would be a video loaded with details about the new generation, including more footage of the starters, previously unseen pocket monsters, and the brief appearance of the two legendary of said deliveries.

Koraidon will be the legendary Pokémon of the Scarlet version; Miraidon of the Purple EditionThese are Koraidon y Miraidon, who will star on the covers of Scarlet and Purple, respectively. As the classic franchise has accustomed us, both creatures have the colors of their deliveries, so Koraidon is presented as a colored lizard/dragon red and black with feathers crowning his head. On the other hand, Miraidon is seen as a similar being, with the difference that his body shows shades blue and white.

Those responsible for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have not advanced more details of these creatures, because on the official website of the games a most enigmatic description is read: “In Pokémon Scarlet you will meet the legendary Pokémon Koraidon and in Pokémon Purple, Miraidon. It is said that the power of these mysterious Pokémon surpasses that of any other, but there is hardly any information about them“.

We will keep an eye on All updates related to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, since their mere mention has caused a revolution in the Spanish Internet landscape. In 3DJuegos we have already compiled the unpublished Pokémon that have made their appearance in this trailer, although we have also had a few laughs with all the memes that the community has created.

