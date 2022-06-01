Pokémon Scarlet and Purple prepares an unpublished trailer: date and time to learn more about the new generation

The pocket monster franchise has been inspired by Spain for the development of its next adventure.

In just a few minutes, Pokémon managed to revolutionize all Spanish Internet users. After all, his latest Pokémon Direct left us with a new adventure inspired by homelands: Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. After this, we live a wave of reactions, opinions and theories about the new generation of pocket monsters, and we have been waiting for all information published by Nintendo regarding its iconic franchise.

The trailer will be released tomorrow, June 1, at 3:00 p.m.Now it seems that Pokémon wants to start the month of June with a surprise for all fans of the saga: a new trailer that will introduce us to the world that they prepare from Game Freak. If you want to see this video right away, keep in mind that it will be published on the Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow, June 1, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

What can we expect from this trailer? At the moment, we have no more than a brief introduction looking at the three starter pokemon of this generation: Spirigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly (the plant, fire and water creatures). In addition, the first images of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple hint at some own reasons of our landlike a very familiar architecture or the painting of a Flemish woman.

So, if you’re keeping an eye on all the Pokémon news regarding its new installments, grab a bag of popcorn (small, yes) and get ready for this upcoming trailer. We do not have much information about the next adventure of the franchise, but we can already imagine various references to Spain that we would love to see in these installments and, in addition, we have been able to let out a laugh with all the memes that have been published as a result of this surprise.

More about: Pokémon Scarlet/Purple, Pokémon, Nintendo, Game Freak, Trailer and New Generation.