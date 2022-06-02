Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will once again have the author of Undertale for their music

Tobyfox has confirmed that he has composed songs for the new Game Freak, as was the case with Sword and Shield.

During the day yesterday Pokémon Scarlet and Purple revealed more news of its proposal. We met new creatures and even the release date thanks to the publication of a new trailer with which Game Freak tries to convince us of his proposal set in Spain.

However, from external sources we have more information about it. And it is that Tobyfoxknown for being the creator of Undertale, has confirmed that has composed music for Scarlet and Purple. “I have had the honor of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple! After creating a concept, Game Freak has put together many versions that you will hear throughout the game. You can hear some of it in this trailer,” he says in a Message from Twitter.

In addition, Tobyfox ensures that more songs with his signature will appear in the game, so he has collaborated more closely with the studio this time. Notably the composer already participated in Pokémon Sword and Shield with a specific musical piece for those deliveries.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will be released at the end of the year exclusively for Nintendo Switch, with the release date set for the November 18th of 2022. The trailer that you have at the top of the news revealed the legendary Pokémon that star in each of the editions, but there were also memes from the Spanish community.

More about: Pokemon, Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Purple, Undertale, Tobyfox, Game Freak and Nintendo Switch.