Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are the second best UK premiere of the year

The two titles for Nintendo Switch occupy the top of the rankings, with Battlefield 2042 in third position.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 22 November 2021, 10:17 67 reviews

Last Friday we had the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl for Nintendo Switch, the remakes of two of the most recognized titles in the Pokémon saga, originally signed by Game Freak in 2007. And, although it has coincided with the tortuous arrival of the new Battlefield, the DICE shooter has not been a rival.

This is indicated by weekly sales in the United Kingdom, which place Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl as the second best premiere of 2021, only behind FIFA 22. They are if we add the sales of both, but Bright Diamond is the best Switch launch on its own. He occupies the first place, followed by his partner Shimmering Pearl.

If we compare them with the records of previous Pokémon games on Switch, we see that sales are down 26% compared to Sword and Shield, but they are 13% higher if we face them with the launch of Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, which arrived in November 2018.

In third position we find Battlefield 2042, which debuts on the podium but with a big decline in sales versus its predecessor. It is down 59% from Battlefield V, although digital downloads are not taken into account. Call of Duty: Vanguard drops to fourth place, accompanied by FIFA 22, forming a very common pair in the sales tops.

Top 10 best sellers of the week in the UK

Shiny Diamond Pokémon Shimmering Pearl Pokémon Battlefield 2042 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 6 Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Double Pack Just Dance 2022

More about: Pokemon Shiny Diamond, Pokemon Shiny Pearl, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and Sales.