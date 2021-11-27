Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl reiterate their success in Spain and break the FIFA 22 streak

Sinnoh remakes have triumphed in the national market even with their dual edition, which includes both versions.

We had been a few weeks without Spanish sales giving us big surprises, as FIFA 22 continued to rise as the most popular title in the country. However, nostalgia has managed to shake the dominance of soccer with Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, which they make their debut in the national market, ranking as the best-selling games.

Pokémon remakes reach 122,000 copies sold, not counting the dual editionAs Gamereactor points out, pocket monsters have broken EA’s streak in Spain with 122,000 copies sold in its early days, something that leaves the Brilliant Diamond version with 73,500 units distributed and the not so popular Shimmering Pearl edition with 40,500. In addition, to this novelty must be added the importance of dual format, which includes both versions of the game, and reaches a figure of 4,000 units sold.

Continuing with other titles, the week is also highlighted by the return of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to the list, an achievement that is achieved thanks to the premiere of its physical edition, and Battlefield 2042, which ends the table with almost 8.000 distributed copies. In addition, the top continues to host deliveries such as the party animal Just Dance 2022, whose launch occurred at the beginning of the month, and eternal games in this kind of news such as GTA V or Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Top 10 best-selling video games in Spain Shiny Diamond Pokémon for Nintendo Switch Shimmering Pearl Pokémon for Nintendo Switch FIFA 22 for PlayStation 4 FIFA 22 Legacy Edition para Nintendo Switch Grand Theft Auto V para PlayStation 4 Pokémon Shiny Diamond + Shimmering Pearl Dual Edition for Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons para Nintendo Switch Kena: Bridge of Spirits para PlayStation 5 Just Dance 2022 para Nintendo Switch Battlefield 2042 para PlayStation 5

In terms of hardware, Nintendo returns to triumph one more week in Spain not only with the leadership of its Nintendo Switch, with little more than 11.000 units sold (5,000 belonging to the OLED model), but also with the Game & Watch de Zelda, which manages to distribute almost 4,000 consoles. These figures are followed by a PS5 that reaches the 3.000 units sold and the Xbox Series duo with 2.000, being the S version more popular than its older sister.

Therefore, the data reiterates the success of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl in the Spanish field, something that joins the results presented in Japan and the United Kingdom. Certainly, the return to Sinnoh has captivated both longtime players and new users alike, although in our Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl review we considered the game fails to evoke the sensations of our childhood.

More about: Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl and Sales Spain.