Pokémon Unite celebrates its first anniversary with a new character and a very particular game mode

Buzzwole lands in the Pokemon MOBA alongside the Pika Party event, which turns all creatures into Pikachu.

Pokémon has brightened up the week of all its fans with a Pokémon Presents that, announced a few days ago, promised to give us news on some games of the brand, which includes the long-awaited Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Here, we have had the opportunity to see some of the new Pokémon that will appear in this adventure set in Spain, but the direct has also focused on the First anniversary from Pokemon Unite.

Buzzwole, who stands out for his strength, can launch enemies into the airThe Pokémon MOBA wants to celebrate this event with news, surprises and rewards for all its players. Starting with one of the highlights of the stream, Pokémon Unite’s pocket monster roster expands with the addition of Buzzwole.

Buzzwole will stand out in games for his strength, as he is able to grab his opponents and throw them up in the air. Beyond this, the Pokémon also has an ability that, with the name of Beast Boost, temporarily increases Buzzwole’s attack and movement speed each time he kills an opponent. According to the direct, this creature It is now available in the game.

While the entry of this fighting and bug-type Pokémon will bring some players back to the MOBA, the developers of Pokémon Unite also invite us to celebrate the first anniversary with a peculiar game mode. We talk about Pika Party, an event that turns all Pokémon, both those used by users and those in the wild, into Pikachu. This novelty will be available from today, August 3, and until next September 1st.

Lastly, the Pokémon Presents also ensures that all players will receive special cosmetics in commemoration of the first anniversary of Pokémon Unite. It should be remembered that the title has registered millions of downloads in its first days and does not hesitate to improve the experience of the players with additional content. If you are thinking of testing yourself in this MOBA, we recommend you take a look at our basic Pokémon Unite tips to dominate your first games.

