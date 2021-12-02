Pokémon Unite is the best game of the year for Google Play, which announces its prizes

League of Legends: Wild Rift is also distinguished in two categories of awards for Android, Google TV, etc.

Pokémon Unite has once again shown that the saga can be a success wherever it proposes, with a MOBA for mobile phones and Nintendo Switch that brings together thousands of players eager to demonstrate their ability to also win in the combat arenas imagined by TiMi Studios . The title also has a lot of quality, so much so as to be distinguished by Google as the best Android game of the year.

The company explains in a statement that they have wanted to stay with Pokémon Unite because of its game dynamics and its multiplatform experience. In addition, it offers a complete list of other mobile developments that have also wanted to stand out, finding great successes in income such as LOL: Wild Rift.

“From exciting big-budget titles to little indie experiences, this year’s games have allowed us to reconnect with ourselves and with each other. Whether you’re looking for action-packed multiplayer or a thoughtful, narrative journey, you can’t miss out on the best games on Google Play of 2021 “, highlights the company along with the different categories of awards this year.

Best game Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company)

Audience award Garena Free Fire Max (Garena)

Best competitive games League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company)

Rogue Land (Huuuge Games)

Suspects: Mystery Mansion (Wildlife Studios)

Best innovative games Inked (Dream Games)

JankenUP (Humita)

Knights of San Francisco (Raidead)

Overboard! (Inkle)

Tears of Themis (MiHoYo)

Best of simple dynamics Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game (Pine Studio)

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! (King)

Disney Pop Town (Sundaytoz Corp)

Switchcraft: Magical Match 3 (Wooga)

Towers: Relaxing Puzzle (Jox Development)

Best indies 7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation)

Bird Alone (George Batchelor)

Donut County (Ben Esposito)

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (Devolver Digital)

Puzzling Peaks EXE (AppSir)

Better for tablets Chicken Police – Paint it Red! (HandyGames)

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (Devolver Digital)

The Procession to Calvary (Nephilim Game Studios)

Overboard! (Inkle)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

Pokémon Unite has also liked the writing of 3DJuegos. This is how Juan Emilio Reyes and Angielo Martínez valued it in the analysis of Pokémon Unite published: “it is an entertaining game that can give you hours of fun, especially if you play it with friends as the experience is even more fun.” We remember that this December 2 the Huawei 2021 3D Games Awards are held.

