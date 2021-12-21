Pokémon UNITE welcomes Dragonite with a new Combat Pass and more news

The MOBA for mobiles and Nintendo Switch has become the best game of the year, according to Google Play.

Pokémon keeps accumulating impressive figures, something that has not changed one iota with the arrival of Pokémon UNITE. Because this unexpected MOBA has not only registered millions of downloads in its first week on mobiles, but it has also ranked as the best game of the year for Google Play. However, this success does not blind its creators and, therefore, they continue to release updates with a good assortment of content.

Today, Pokémon UNITE players will find the ability to play with Dragonite, which is included in the game together with its pre-evolutions Dratini and Dragonair. According to the game’s website, this pokémon has the intention of causing a good madness in the games, because its attacks of water, electricity and fire They will allow you to recover health points at the cost of damaging the enemy, as well as paralyzing it with lightning movements.

And here the news about the new update of Pokémon UNITE does not end, since today the Absolute Darkness Combat Pass. On this occasion, the creators allow us to wear accessories that play with dark colors with the pokémon Absol y Pikachu, something to which clothing for the players are also added. In addition to all this, this patch also takes the opportunity to correct game bugs and improve stability in the attacks of some pokémon.

Pokémon UNITE had already anticipated the arrival of Dragonite for its christmas update after including Tsareena on the roster. If you still do not know the phenomenon around this title for mobile phones and Nintendo Switch, you can read our analysis of Pokémon UNITE to know a fun, addictive and with a lot of potential.

More about: Pokémon Unite and Update.