Poker: A Classic Casino Card Game

Gambling is easily one of the most ancient sports if it may be called a sport at all, seeing that every one of us is taking a gamble in every step of his or her life. In ancient times, starting with the regal Indian game of Pasha, gambling games were mainly based on rolling the die. However, with time came the playing cards and today card games are an integral part of most gambling houses around the world. Poker, along with blackjack, is not only one of the most popular forms of gambling but may be considered as a classic casino card game.

Basic Rules of Poker

The basic idea of poker is to capture as many chips as possible and knock out the other players by making them lose all their chips. Each player is dealt out to cards. Every hand is started by a forced bet (an ante or a blind) which may then be called or raised by the other players. The game continues between the players who have invested in the pot until the dealer deals out five cards which are common to all the players. Before the river card (the fifth of the community cards) is dealt out a player is free to exercise any one of three options at any stage: he may raise the bet, check (continue playing with the same bet) or fold that is forfeited the investment in the plot and terminate his interest in the game. The winner is decided by a hierarchy of hands amongst the players who have not folded their hands.

Popularity of Poker

Poker is easily one of the most popular forms of gambling and because of the skills required on the part of the players some people also consider it to be a mainstream sport. It is one of the few forms of gambling that is played in the form of a competitive tournament, as organized by the World Poker Tour. The fact that poker and has almost 100 different variations is another testimony to its popularity. The most popular and accepted form of poker is Seven Stud Poker or Texas Hold ’em where other variations include Draw Poker, Community Poker etc.

Game Play of Poker

Compared to other casino review games, poker has a much more complex game play and consequently a longer learning curve. Furthermore, simply learning the long list of poker rules and becoming a good poker player are two completely different things. Unlike some casino card games, like blackjack, Poker is not a one-on-one game between the dealer (representing the casino) and the player. Rather, it is necessarily a multiplayer game which further increases the variables.

A fair bit of luck apart, one needs to good understanding of the situation and a reliable instinct as well an ability to guess peoples’ hands from their body language—or in short skills that can only be cultivated through a fair amount of experience.

Playing Free Online Poker

Whether you’re new to online poker or making a switch from online gambling for money, free poker offers all of the challenges and fun without the inevitable debt.

Registering to Play Free Online Poker

Numerous free poker websites exist. One of the easiest to maneuver is Full Tilt Poker. Be prepared by selecting your player name and PIN number ahead of time. To play, download the website’s application.

Once you have access to the games, you can pick a suitable avatar that expresses your personality. The next step is to click on the button for the cashier. On the right side of the screen, select “reload play chips.” You’re automatically given 1000 chips and you can reload once every 5 minutes whenever your balance falls below 1000 chips.

Choosing a Poker Game

New players are given the option of selecting a basic view that gives step-by-step instructions or a classic view of the poker table. A newer standard version has widgets and other advanced features. For most people, the classic view works well. Full Tilt also offers a free Poker Academy for those with time who want to excel at the game.

Check Free Play from the boxes on the upper left. Select the type of poker you want to play from the games described in the next section. A list will open of all the tables of a certain game in session and the stakes, number of players and average winning pot. Decide what sort of stakes you want to play (25/50 works well) and avoid games that are marked as speedy.

The table list shows how many players are at a table, such as 5/6 meaning that one spot is open at a table for 6. For tables that are full (6/6) the number of people waiting is also displayed. Click on the game you want to play and the poker table opens. Click on any empty stool and you’ll automatically be added to the game.

Types of Games

Choices vary but most online casinos offer Texas Hold ‘em, Omaha, Omaha H/L, Stud and Razz. The free poker choices at Pokerstars are fairly extensive and include:

Texas Hold’em

Omaha

Omaha Hi-Lo

Stud

Stud Hi-Lo

Triple Draw 2-7

Single Draw 2-7

Razz

HORSE

8-Game Mix

Badugi

Poker Tournaments

Poker Sit and Go’s

Texas Hold ‘em

For beginners, Texas Hold’em is easy to master. By clicking the appropriate box, players pay either blinds or antes depending on their seating. This is called posting and ensures that there’s a pot to win before the game starts. Using a standard deck of 52 playing cards, the dealer deals all players two cards (hole or pocket cards). Players only see their own cards. Players can bet or check (meaning they’ll stay in if no one is betting) or fold. It’s important not to fold if no one has made a bet.

After the betting round ends, the dealer flips three communal cards face-up on the table (the flop). Betting ensues, and seated players can bet, check, raise the bet or fold (not paying and sitting the rest of the hand out) all by clicking boxes. The next dealt communal card is called the turn and again players can bet, check, raise or fold. Next the dealer flips the 5th card (the river). Players use any of the five cards on the table or the two cards in their pocket to form their best five-card poker hand. One more round of betting starts followed by the showdown.

Here, all of the players who haven’t folded reveal their hands. The best hand wins although players with the same hand split the pot.

Learning the Rules and Leaving

While these are the basic rules for Texas Hold ‘Em, in other games such as Omaha poker, the winning hand is based on two of the four cards the player is dealt along with three of the five community cards. Knowing what cards can be used to make up your best hand is the trick to learning the other games.

When you’re ready to quit playing or need a break you exit by first clicking the box on the left marked “sit out next game.” As soon as dealing for that game begins you can click “stand up” to leave this table or, after your break, click the box indicating you’re ready to resume play. To try another table and play the same game (Texas Hold em or other game) return to the game menu. If you’re ready to try a new game, double click on the heading of the game you’re ready to try, and choose a table from the list.

When you leave the game and log off, your points will be carried over until the next time you log on although anytime your points are less than 1000 you can visit the cashier to reload. If you have more than 1,000 points keep winning and accruing points so that you’re eligible to play at higher stakes tables. Good luck and have fun.