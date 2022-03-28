Pokete: so you can try this version of Pókemon to play in the Windows, Linux or macOS terminal

The terminal it is not very appreciated by the “walking” user because in many cases it can be frightening because of how “complicated” it is when we are more than used to the facilities and conveniences of graphical interfaces.

However, as a good powerful tool and also a bit of geeks, there is always some fun and perhaps “useless” thing to do within it. East pokemon inspired game is a nice example of it. His name is Pokete, and he’s pretty cool. If you want to try it, we’ll show you how.

A wild pokete appeared!





Pokete is a small open source project from lxgr-linux, and the code is on GitHub under a GPL 3.0 license. It is a simple terminal game based on the style of a certain cultural phenomenon created by Gamefreak.

The game is written in Python and is very easy to use and install. However, if you’re not familiar with the tools it uses, you may have to install everything from scratch. In Linux is where the process is easier, especially if you use Arch Linux or any derivative.

How to install Pokemon





On Windows 10 and 11

You will need to install Git and Python. Both things are easy to do, the first from the official website and the other from the Microsoft Store itself. Or, easier still is to use winget, the Windows package manager. That’s what I did, and the steps would be:

Open Windows Terminal or PowerShell as Administrator

Writes: winget install --id Git.Git -e --source winget to install Git, and wait for the process to finish

Writes: winget install python to install python and wait for the process to finish

It may be necessary to restart the terminal to process the changes. Just close the window and reopen the terminal

Install Pokemon on Windows:

Open Terminal as Administrator and type:

git clone https://github.com/lxgr-linux/pokete.git

pip install scrap_engine

pip install pynput

To run the game you just have to find the file pokete.py in the path C:\Users\YOURUSER\pokete and double click on it. Or you can write in your terminal:

CD C:\Users\TUUSUARIO\pokete

.\pokete.py

En Linux

Open the terminal and type:

pip install scrap_engine

git clone https://github.com/lxgr-linux/pokete.git

./pokete/pokete.py

You can also install it from the AUR repositories:

buildaur -S pokete-git

on macOS

Open the terminal and type:

git clone https://github.com/lxgr-linux/pokete.git

pip install scrap_engine

pip install pynput

In all cases you will need to install Git and Python if you don’t already have them.

Detailed instructions on how to play are also available on GitHub. If you’ve played Pokémon before, you probably won’t need much of this guide, as it’s pretty simple.