Poland Error Forces 6 Swimmers To Depart Tokyo Olympics In ‘nightmare’ State of affairs

Six swimmers who idea they have been going to constitute Poland on the Olympic Video games this month have been despatched house after an oversight allowed them to get to Tokyo as a part of the workforce.

Alicja Tchorz, Bartosz Piszczorowicz, Aleksandra Polanska, Mateusz Chowaniec, Dominika Kossakowska and Jan Holub have been recognized because the swimmers who have been despatched house after being informed they have been part of the Olympic workforce. In keeping with Reuters, the Poland swimming federation (PZP) despatched 23 swimmers to Japan however have been compelled to chop the roster all the way down to 17 in accordance with qualifying laws.

PZP president Pawel Slominski apologized for the executive error.

“I categorical nice be apologetic about, disappointment and bitterness concerning the state of affairs associated with the qualification of our swimmers for the Olympic Video games in Tokyo,” he stated in a remark. “The sort of state of affairs will have to now not happen, and the response of the swimmers, their feelings, the assault at the Polish Swimming Federation is comprehensible to me and justified.”

As for the reasoning in the back of the mistake, Slominski defined it was once because of the “want to permit as many gamers and coaches as imaginable to participate within the Video games.”

The transfer led to some outrage.

“Consider dedicating 5 years of your lifestyles and striving for every other get started at an important carrying match … giving up your personal lifestyles and paintings, sacrificing your circle of relatives … your determination leads to a complete flop,” Tchorz stated in a Fb publish.

Tchorz swam for Poland in 2012 and 2016.

“I’m deeply stunned by means of what took place… that is an absurd state of affairs for me that are meant to by no means have took place. Actually, I am hoping to get up from this nightmare in the end,” Chowaniec stated on Instagram.

Poland had 20 swimmers on the 2016 Olympics and 19 swimmers within the 2012 Olympics. The rustic didn’t medal in both Video games.

General, Poland has gained six medals in swimming – one gold, 3 silver and two bronze.