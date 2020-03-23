Poland Is Using A Country-Wide Minecraft Server To Get Kids To Stay Home

While governments normally need to place together elaborate campaigns to get kids off their pc programs and outside to exercise, the Polish govt is now doing the exact opposite. With the COVID-19 (coronavirus) hazard spreading via Europe, Poland has created a public Minecraft server to encourage kids to do their socializing on-line.

The Polish govt has launched Grarantanna, a discovering out hub that comes with the Minecraft server and totally different amusing (nonetheless nonetheless tutorial) actions. It encompasses a recreation jam, the Minecraft server, on-line TTRPG lessons, and webinars and quizzes on Polish historic previous and geography made barely additional enticing with prizes for the best quizzers.

Poland has been proactive in its response to coronavirus, shutting all schools, museums, and cinemas on March 11 and introducing full border assessments. Now, it’s having a look to supply all those bored kids with one factor productive to do–“it’s neither a vacation or a trip,” the Grarantanna warns.

