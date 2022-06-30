Poland offers free This War of Mine to download on PC among its students and teachers

The government of the European country considers it a complementary work of great value for its educational system.

Although we already knew about the inclusion of This War of Mine among the recommendations of the Polish educational system, this week the government of the Eastern European country has gone a step further by allowing students and teachers to download the video game for free from an institutional website , with the aim of allowing the horrors of war to be taught in secondary language, ethics and social studies classes.

Poland considers it a useful tool to understand the horrors of warAlthough every user can find a link to download the production of 11 bit Studios in Polish from the government portal, the page clarifies that is strictly prohibited share, resell, use commercially or publish on file sharing sites the contents of the survival video game provided.

For Poland, This War of Mine, in addition to showing pride in the strength of the local video game industry, is a highly recommended work for high school students for showing war in an unprecedented way in other arts. “Telling the story through the player’s decisions helps you understand the atrocities to which civilians are exposed in armed conflict. The tone of the game and the fidelity in portraying the harsh realities make it a useful tool when talking to students about wars, their history and nature, as well as about ethics, psychology, the value of human dignity or human behavior in situations that directly threaten life”.

Due to the war in Ukraine, a country with a wide border with Poland, the developers of 11 bit Studios raised nearly 700,000 dollars in support of the Ukrainian people after lowering the sale price of This War of Mine. Recently, the video game has also made the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

3D Games Discord

More about: This War of Mine, 11 bit Studios and Poland.