Poland to begin deployment of US Patriot missile system in October

The Patriot missile defense system. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File

The polish army missile system deployment and testing to begin in October Patriot as he told the press Caroline Touchstonedirective of the manufacturing company, the North American Raytheon.

Touchstone communicated this information during the International Exhibition of the Defense Industry that takes place in Kielce (center) and explained that in a few weeks the radars, generators and fire control systems that are part of the complex system will be operational.

In November 2017, Poland became the first country to which USA authorized to sell the advanced Patriot integrated air and missile defense system (IBCS), and in total it will receive two batteries with 8 launchers each, 208 missiles Patriot PAC-3 MSE and 11 more unarmed projectiles to carry out tests.

The Patriot batteries that will arrive in Poland belong to the variant that uses radars with a detection field of 120 degrees and to the most advanced version, with 360-degree radars, which will arrive in a second phase.

The Patriot missile defense system is seen at the Sliac airport in Sliac near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File

According to Ryan Lehman of the Raytheon company, “it is possible that there will be participation of the Polish industry in the production of these radars”.

The cost of the program Wisla of air defense, which includes the Patriot system, has been the subject of controversy due to its increase since, in 2018, the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczakannounce that it would cost “Half the price”.

The contract signed in 2018 provides for the payment of about 4.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for the first phase of the program, but the cost of the second phase will depend on whether Warsaw decides to acquire more PAC-3 MSE missiles or opts for the SkyCeptor, a less expensive option and compatible with the rest of the Patriot components.

The first Patriot surface-to-air missile systems delivered to the Romanian Army at the National Training Center for Air Defense, in Capu Midia, eastern Romania, on September 17, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS/File

Poland has embarked on an ambitious program to expand and modernize its Armed Forces in recent years, and on Wednesday, the Polish Deputy Defense Minister, Marcin Ociepaassured that “there is a serious risk of war with Russia in the next three to ten years”.

He added that his country should “seize the time before Russia recovers” of losses in the Ukrainian war.

(With information from EFE)

