Polaroid Now evaluation: The most accessible instant camera to date

The Wonderful
New autofocus lens • Right flash takes good low-light footage • Spectacular battery existence • Intuitive controls
The Unhealthy
Robust to border a selfie • No Bluetooth • Now not numerous protection in the event you occur to drop it
The Bottom Line
Polaroid supplies helpful choices to a digicam that takes good footage at a very affordable price.
⚡ Mashable Rating
4.75
😎 Cool Situation
5.zero
📘Discovering out Curve
5.zero
💪Effectivity
4.5
💵Bang for the Greenback
4.zero
The Polaroid Now brings numerous new choices to the desk, along with a first-of-its-kind autofocus lens. After spending over each week with the software, I might be in a position to optimistically say that it makes a wonderful case for purchasing once more into speedy footage. Be taught additional…
