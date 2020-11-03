Police Announce Autopsy Will Not Be Performed On Park Ji Sun

An post-mortem is not going to be accomplished on the late Park Ji Sun.

Park Ji Sun and her mom handed away of their dwelling on November 2. The police have been dispatched at 1:44 p.m. KST, they usually confirmed the passing of Park Ji Sun and her mom at 2:15 p.m. A be aware that seems to have been written by Park Ji Sun’s mom was discovered, however its contents is not going to be revealed.

On November 3, Seoul Mapo Police Station introduced, “There aren’t any indicators of anybody breaking in, and as what seems to be a closing be aware was found, there isn’t any motive to suspect against the law.” Whereas the police initially thought of having an post-mortem on Park Ji Sun to decide the precise reason for her passing, they in the end determined to not conduct an post-mortem as a result of low probability of a murder and to respect the choice of her household.

Park Ji Sun and her mom’s funeral procession will happen on November 5 at 7 a.m. KST.

Might Park Ji Sun and her mom relaxation in peace.

Supply (1)