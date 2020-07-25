Police arrested 33 people for organizing hookah and liquor party during night curfew in Bhopal

Bhopal: Police arrested 33 people, including seven women, for allegedly drinking alcohol and hookah at the Hukka Lounge running in Trilanka area of ​​Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal in violation of the lockdown order. Also Read – Bhopal Complete Shutdown: Ten days complete lockdown in Bhopal, ban on exit from homes, new guidelines released

Bhopal's Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gopal Singh Dhakad said on Saturday, "On the information of the informer, the police on Friday conducted a huge raid in Trilanka area under Shahpura and there was a 'Birthday' party of Naved Khan (26). Has arrested 33 people including seven women for drinking alcohol and hookah.

Bhopal: Police conducted a raid at a lounge in Bhopal on 23rd July & arrested 33 people yesterday for violating night curfew. Additional SP Crime Branch-Bhopal said, "Case registered. The 2 main accused took lounge on rent & were organized similar activities, from past 4 months. " pic.twitter.com/nERuQWiemm
– ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

He said that Ravi Rai, the manager of this hookah lounge is also among the arrested accused. Dhakad said that efforts are on to arrest its owner Manoj Ramchandani and his partner Jeetendra Manatani, who run this hookah lounge illegally.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 188 of IPC for violating Section 144 order in the lockdown for Corona virus. Dhakad said that the police seized liquor bottles, hookah and tobacco flavor from the spot.