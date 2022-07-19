Police arrested a Milan figure at gunpoint by mistake and the tense video of the event traveled the world

A footballer was searched by mistake in Milan

french midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko was the protagonist of an unusual episode in the streets of Milan, after suffering a police raid and subsequent frisk at gunpoint by mistake.

The sequence was recorded by a person who captured the moment with his mobile phone from his vehicle. After sharing the video on social networks, the images quickly traveled the world. According to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sportthe event occurred on July 3 between Gae Aulenti and corso Como, in Milan.

In the recording it was possible to see the moment in which the authorities placed the 27-year-old soccer player with his back against the patrol car. As one began to check him from head to toe, his two companions kept their weapons raised pointing inside the vehicle to prevent a leak.

Bakayoko is on loan in Milan (Reuters)

However, while they continued to search the footballer who belongs to Chelsea (who played on loan last season at Milan), one of the officers lowered his weapon, surrounded the car they had intercepted and headed towards his partner. Both began to talk while one of them kept taking things from Bakayoko’s pockets.

But within seconds, one of the policemen seemed to have received the information that It wasn’t the man they were looking for but who they were registering was a Milan footballer.

His face said it all. It was only then that they let the athlete speak, who began to explain what was happening. The officer automatically released the young man and seemed to apologize. with a pat on the back.

“The raid was due to a shooting that occurred in the area in the previous hours, and the two suspects were two men in a van who fit the descriptionone of the two had a green shirt”, detailed hours later a statement from the state police regarding what happened on the road in the Porta Garibaldi area.

According to Journal, The Police expressed themselves after receiving accusations of racism on social networks: “These comments are out of place, the control was triggered because Bakayoko and the other passenger corresponded perfectly, by chance, to the descriptions, and obviously it ended when he realized that he had arrested a person who did not do so.” The aforementioned Italian newspaper detailed that, after a shooting, the Police were tracking some Senegalese citizens for “drug trafficking issues”.

When it comes to sports, Tiemoué Bakayoko is going through a decisive moment in his career after arriving at Chelsea in 2017 for 40 million euros. After his arrival in London, the midfielder accumulates four consecutive sessions and, not being in Tuchel’s plans, could be sold on this transfer market.

The 27-year-old footballer has two candidates. On one hand the Valencia of Gennaro Gattuso, who managed him during his first loan outing to Milan, and on the other the Olympic Marseille of Igor Tudor, a more tempting option since if he joins them he will be able to play in the Champions League. It should be noted that before emigrating to the Premier League, the French footballer with Ivorian roots had started his career at Rennes with a subsequent spell at Monaco.

Tiemoue Bakayoko in action during the Milan-Inter classic (Photo: Reuters)

