Police arrested Gonda acid attack accused, accused injured in encounter

Gonda: The accused of throwing acid on three minor Dalit girls in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested. This arrest took place on Tuesday night. Accused Ashish was arrested after an encounter with policemen in Huzurpur area. He was also injured during the encounter and is hospitalized. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Kumar said, "A case was registered at Paraspur police station after an acid-like chemical was thrown at three minor girls. During the police investigation, it was found that one person is accused Ashish alias Chhotu. Apparently he wanted to befriend the eldest girl but he refused. "

He said, "The police started searching for the accused and late at night he was spotted on a motorcycle. On seeing the police jeep, his bike slipped and he opened fire on the police. The police retaliated and apprehended the accused. He got shot in the leg. He has been arrested and hospitalized for treatment. " The accused's bike has been seized and a pistol and cartridge have been recovered from his possession. The police officer said that further investigation is going on.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gonda to take strict action against the culprit and provide immediate financial assistance to the girls and ensure proper treatment. Three minor sisters, aged 17, 12 and 7, who were burnt in acid attack, have been admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "The condition of the girls is stable. One is 30 percent scorched, while the other two are 20 percent and seven percent scorched. The doctors are investigating which chemical was used in the attack. " Chemical was thrown at the girls while they were sleeping on the terrace.