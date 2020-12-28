Police arrested man who was hanged in Bangladesh, is guilty of many heinous crimes

new Delhi: A Delhi-based criminal has been arrested in Delhi, who has been convicted in the murder case and sentenced to death. He entered India illegally. Let the Special Task Force of the Crime Branch also recovered a pistol loaded with bullets from him. This person has been arrested from Khanpur. Also Read – Amrapali Group Director and others arrested, 14 cases registered

If Delhi Police believes, then this guilty person has been living illegally in India since 2010. He was sentenced to death by the court of Bangladesh in 2013 in the kidnapping-cum-murder case in 2013. Police said that the Bangladeshi government has also placed a reward of one lakh taka on a foreign national.

According to the police, the person who arrested this person will be given 1 lakh taka by the government of Bangladesh. Please tell that in the year 2010, it entered illegally in India. Since then it has been living in India. In Bangladesh, this person is involved in many heinous crimes. Delhi Police said that a case has been registered against the convicts under the Arms Act and Foreign Act, as well as the Bangladesh Embassy has also been informed in this regard.