Police beating case: Court sentenced Maharashtra minister to severe punishment, fine

Amravati: A Maharashtra court on Thursday sentenced Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur in an eight-year-old case of beating a policeman. The court has punished Minister Yashomati Thakur with three months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,500 in an eight-year-old case of beating a policeman.

A local court in Amravati sentenced Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur to three months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,500 in an eight-year-old case of beating a policeman.

The district and sessions court also convicted three other people, including the driver of the Minister of Women and Child Development, in this case and sentenced them to three months rigorous imprisonment. Judge Urmila Joshi has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,500-15,500 on each.

The court said that Congress leader Thakur and three others will have to face additional imprisonment for one month if they do not pay the fine.

Judge Joshi convicted Minister Thakur, his driver and two workers for beating the policeman for stopping a vehicle on the one-way lane.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in the Chunabhatti area of ​​Rajapeth police station area of ​​Amravati district on March 24, 2012 at around four-quarter in the evening.