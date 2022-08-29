Police body allegedly raised at a party by the CJNG was found burned in Jalisco

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MARCH 07, 2021.- Two National Guard policemen died, while an alleged criminal was killed in an armed attack recorded around 8:30 p.m. on Las Américas Avenue, in the Buen Vista neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the alleged assailant, approximately 30 years old, was carrying a short weapon and also managed to disarm one of the federal police officers to attack them with the long weapon he was charged with. Strong police mobilization from different corporations was registered at the scene. PHOTO: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM

One week after a Ministerial Police was allegedly kidnapped by people related to Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the authorities located his burned body.

The body of the officer was found on the afternoon of this Sunday, August 28, in a vacant lot located in the Nuevo Periférico and El Castillo highway in the municipality of The jump.

Neighbors in the area would have reported to emergencies through a call to 911 that there was the body of a burned person so that they could come to pick it up and carry out the corresponding investigations.

When the emergency and security personnel arrived, they found the body of a man between 30 to 35 years of age with third degree burns and uniform of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Due to the data collected in the first moment, it has been assumed that it is the ministerial police officer, Jesús Rangel Dávila, 36 years old, who is presumed to be gotten up by members of organized crime during a party held in the private Flores Magón in the El Verde neighborhood, two kilometers from where he was found.

A week ago, local media pointed out that those who took him were armed civilians that they were transported in vans and that there was a shootout before, however, there were no records of armed confrontations in the place.

Local media reports indicated that the responsible they would have been people civilians with guns what they used vans to take the ministerial agent. The cartel that operates in the area is the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

However, studies by the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) and the work of the Public Ministry will continue to confirm the identity of the man, as well as to reach the culprits.

It should be noted that on August 16, a video was circulated in which alleged CJNG hit men interrogated and subdued two municipal police officers from Conception of Buenos Aires because they confused them with presumed collaborators of their enemies, the sawbirds.

In the recording that lasts less than 30 seconds, you can see two terrified men and two women, even one of them starts to cry. Three of the officers remain with their heads bowed, while one of his companions has his hands on his head and confesses alleged links between authorities with the CJNG.

One of the men, supposedly belonging to the CJNG, asks for the names of the police directors who support the organization he leads. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the Mencho. Immediately a uniformed man responds that the collaborators of the CJNG son Mari Martinez y Joel Mora.

At the beginning of August, the prosecution of Jalisco arrested seven members of the police accused of forced disappearance of two men and a woman who were in a restaurant and who after being intervened by members of the law were not identified.

On that occasion they arrested the people identified as J. Jesus Ricardo B., Gabriel G., Jesus b., John Ramon N., Antonio de Jesus H.., Leobardo M. y Ramon Nwho did the work of police at the Public Security Police Station.

In other facts, Michoacan, arrested 10 police officers for forced disappearance and kidnapping. Federal, ministerial agents and the Civil Guard Of the entity they arrested the police officers of Taretánwho are implicated in the crime of forced disappearance and kidnapping of two victims.

