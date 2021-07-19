Police: Bomb Danger Closed Mackinac Bridge For three Hours

Government say a bomb risk closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for approximately 3 hours Sunday afternoon



🎬📺 Loose Films and Loose TV Displays! 🎭🎬

MACKINAW CITY, Michigan — A bomb risk closed off the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for approximately 3 hours Sunday afternoon, government mentioned.

Legislation enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the risk, and the bridge was once closed in each instructions round 2:15 p.m., the authority mentioned in a tweet.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw Town Police Division has introduced an investigation. Not anything was once discovered after an “intensive seek”, the authority mentioned, and the bridge was once reopened in a while after 5 p.m.

The over 26,300 ft (8,016 meters) construction is the longest suspension bridge within the Western Hemisphere.

🎬📺 Loose Films and Loose TV Displays! 🎭🎬









