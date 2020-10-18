Police crackdown on 29 people for violating pollution rules in Gurugram, fined Rs 7.25 lakh a day

Gurugram: Teams deployed to monitor the implementation of pollution prevention measures in Gurugram through the government’s Under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday fined 29 violators more than Rs 7.25 lakh. GRAP came into existence only on 15 October. After receiving many complaints from the residents of these areas, a team of Municipal Corporation Gurugram visited Sector-27 and Sector 42 as well as other places on Saturday. Also Read – Eliyan in Noida NCR: People in Noida NCR look like Alien-Iron Man, stirred up

The complaints were related to violation of environmental norms. During spot inspection, on reaching the spot, 29 violators were fined Rs 7.25 lakh. Violators of environmental regulations have also been warned by the civic body officials to follow the environmental regulations in construction activities.

Under this, construction sites and construction materials should be covered, otherwise an FIR will be filed against them and legal action will also be taken against the violators. On Friday, a fine of Rs 63,000 was imposed on those who did not follow the GRAP norms.

This includes six challans of Rs 13,000 for burning garbage on the residents and one challan of Rs 50,000 for burning biomass. Apart from this, the officials of the corporation have also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on a builder whose construction material was lying on the road and was not covered.

Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Jaspreet Kaur said, “Construction projects that violate environmental regulations will be punished. I have given necessary guidelines to the concerned authorities to seriously ensure compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan by the Environmental Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority. ” “If it is violated, heavy fines will be imposed and legal action will also be taken against the violators,” he said.