Police did not file a lawsuit, then 15-year-old teenager suffering from gang rape committed suicide

A Dalit teenager committed suicide by hanging himself in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The family members have said that they have committed suicide by being angry because of not registering a case of rape. At the same time, the police said that no Tahrir was given by the family for five days, Tahrir, found after the suicide of the girl on Tuesday, has been arrested and arrested in the sections related to abetment to gang rape and suicide . Also Read – UP Police, gang rape victim did not take action even after Hathras incident

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said that on Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old Dalit girl committed suicide by hanging her house in a village in Manikpur police station area. He said that after the death of the girl, her father has accused his daughter of gang-raping her daughter on October 8 in his Tehriar today. Also Read – Police arrested Gonda acid attack accused, accused injured in encounter

In this connection, Kishan Upadhyay, son of former village headman, and Ashish and Satish have been arrested. A case has been registered against them under the provisions of gang rape, abetment to suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Poxo Act. Also Read – Law student accusing former Union Minister of State for Home Swami Chinmayanand of sexual abuse turned hostile

The SP said that the rape was not confirmed in the post-mortem report, hence the ‘slide’ laboratory was being sent. He said that after the post-mortem, the dead body of the girl has been handed over to the family and in view of the situation a sufficient number of police force has been deployed in the village. The family will perform the last rites of the girl on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father alleged that his daughter had gone to the farm on October 8, where the accused, after committing gang rape, tied her hands and feet and threw them in the forest.

The police reached the spot and opened his arms and legs and did not register any case even after reporting the incident of gang rape. He said, “The girl has committed suicide today due to not registering a case of gang rape.”

(input language)