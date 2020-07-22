Police did not take action, then fire with daughter outside CM Yogi’s office, died

A woman trying to commit self-immolation with her daughter has died in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, upset over the alleged non-hearing of the land dispute. Also Read – Bike stopped, dragged on road, shot journalist in front of daughter, executed incident in 30 seconds

Dr. Ashutosh Dubey, Medical Superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital, said on Wednesday that Safia (50) succumbed during treatment at the hospital at 12.45 am Tuesday. His daughter is undergoing treatment.

Safia and her daughter attempted self-immolation in front of the Chief Minister's Office on 17 July. The mother-daughter of Amethi had taken the above step in protest against the alleged no action by the police in the land dispute.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said last week that prima facie this incident appears to be part of the conspiracy.

He had said that some people had instigated the mother-daughter. In this case, a case has been registered against four people, Asman, Sultan, District President of All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Kadir Khan and former Congress spokesperson Anoop Patel.

Pandey claimed that he had evidence that both women had gone to Uttar Pradesh Congress office and met Anup Patel.

The Congress, however, alleged that the police is trying to implicate its leaders. Virendra Chaudhary, vice chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the police is dragging the name of the former Congress spokesperson in this incident so that the state of poor law and order situation can be hidden.