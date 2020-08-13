Police Dismiss Claims Of Shin Hyun Joon’s Past Drug Use

The police has dismissed claims about actor Shin Hyun Joon’s previous drug use.

On July 13, Shin Hyun Joon’s former supervisor Kim Gwang Seob submitted a written accusation to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, asking them to reinvestigate a declare that Shin Hyun Joon took Propofol illegally in 2010.

Within the written accusation, Kim Gwang Seob said, “In 2010, Shin Hyun Joon overdosed on the drug whereas receiving remedy at a dermatologist’s in Gangnam District, and he was then investigated by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Workplace.”

On August 12, it was reported that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station rejected the grievance filed by Kim Gwang Seob on July 14. After reviewing the grievance, the police decided on July 27 that Shin Hyun Joon didn’t illegally administer the drug for 2 causes.

The police said, “The 12 months 2010 that Kim Gwang Seob made claims about was the 12 months earlier than Propofol was decided a drug (February 2011), and the seven-year statute of limitations for unlawful drug use that’s not for medical functions doesn’t apply on this case, as greater than seven years have handed.”

Shin Hyun Joon and Kim Gwang Seob have been in a dispute since final month when Kim Gwang Seob gave an interview wherein he alleged that he had been mistreated by the actor for 13 years. Shin Hyun Joon and his present company HJ Movie launched an announcement denying these claims.

On July 27, following the claims about his previous drug use, Shin Hyun Joon filed a grievance towards Kim Gwang Seob for defamation and spreading false info.

Shin Hyun Joon mentioned, “I first met Kim Gwang Seob in 1991, and we turned mates, however we minimize ties years in the past after I came upon that he has triggered many disturbances round me. After disappearing for a number of years, that individual is now showing once more to make false claims about me.”

Shin Hyun Joon has sued Kim Gwang Seob for defamation below the Act on Promotion of Data and Communications Community Utilization and Data Safety.

Supply (1)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews