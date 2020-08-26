Police drunken people arrive to quarrel, ripped uniforms, three arrested

new Delhi: A 53-year-old businessman, his son and another person have been arrested in Chittaranjan Park, Delhi, for allegedly assaulting policemen and tearing uniforms while intoxicated. Police gave this information on Tuesday. Police said that the incident took place in CR Park (Chittaranjan Park) on Monday night. Also Read – Massive explosives found in the house of ISIS terrorist arrested from Delhi, ‘jacket of destruction’ and …

Police said the accused have been identified as businessman Ajay Mahipal, his son Rohan (21) and his friend Anish Raghav (21). Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on Monday night, the police received a complaint of an incident. He said that a BMW car had collided with the car of the accused and Rohan and Aneesh were fighting the car driver.

He said that the policemen who reached the spot tried to stop both but the intoxicated accused abused and tore their uniforms. He told that Ajay Mahipal also joined with his son and Raghav. A senior police officer said that when the three were brought to the police station, one of them slapped a policeman.