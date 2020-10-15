Police exam form leaked case: An SP is in custody in Assam, elder brother of IPS officer is Chief Secretary

Guwahati: Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna was taken into custody on Thursday after a lengthy interrogation by senior officials in the Assam Police recruitment examination form leak case. SP Krishna is the brother of the Chief Secretary of the state. Also Read – Senior BJP Minister said that if our government is formed in 2021, then there will be a fight against ‘Love Jihad’

An official said that Krishna reached the state police headquarters in Ulubari area around 11 am and was questioned for several hours by top officials of Assam Police. Also Read – All government madrasas and Sanskrit schools will be closed in this state, the government said that there will no longer be wasteful expenditure

He said that at about six o’clock in the evening, officers of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) took him to his headquarters, which is about 200 meters away from the Assam Police Main Office in the same area. Also Read – Girlfriend murdered in Delhi for not revealing mobile password, BPO worker arrested in Assam

A senior official said, “He was taken into custody. Now he has been taken for medical examination. “

The senior police officer was interrogated for several hours on Monday and Tuesday.

The officer said that Krishna was the Superintendent of Police in Karimganj district, where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest at his residence in the presence of other accused. Some of these accused have already been arrested.

So far, 50 people have been arrested, including retired Assam Police DIG PK Dutta, in the case of paper leaks. On 20 September, the written examination question paper for 597 posts of Assam Police Sub-Inspector was leaked and was canceled by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) minutes after the commencement of the examination.

SP Krishna’s elder brother is the Chief Secretary of Assam. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday said that the law will do its job when the name of brother Bhai Kumar Sanjeet Krishna was named in the case on October 13. The Chief Secretary said in a social media post that his name is being dragged into the controversy with some motives.

The Chief Secretary said, “My brother is an independent person who is in a different profession. If he has done something wrong, the law will do its job based on the evidence. ” He said, “As the Chief Secretary, I have been supporting an independent and neutral inquiry directed by the Chief Minister right from the beginning and I am sure that whoever is guilty will be punished.”