Police find Andrew Gillum in hotel room with man treated for apparent overdose

Ex-governor candidate apologized for being too intoxicated to talk to officers as Trump promoted tweets mocking Gillum

Andrew Gillum’s occupation as a rising celebrity of the Democratic left gave the impression to be in jeopardy on Saturday as retweets from Donald Trump fueled the fireplace of an episode whereby the politician was as soon as found through police in a lodge room with a male escort who was as soon as dealt with for an apparent drug overdose.

Gillum, a contemporary former Tallahassee mayor who narrowly misplaced a 2018 run to be Florida’s governor, apologized for being too intoxicated to talk to officers on the Mondrian South Seaside lodge in Miami early on Friday, after police have been known as to a “medical incident”.

Proceed learning…

