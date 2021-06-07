Police guard India’s longest canal, 60 squaddies and officials will guard the water, the reason being Haryana

Jaipur: It’ll sound abnormal however it’s true {that a} particular police station is being arrange in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan to stop robbery of water. The Rajasthan govt will open this distinctive police station to stop robbery of irrigation water flowing from the Indira Gandhi Canal operating within the space. Indira Gandhi Canal is the longest canal in India which passes via seven districts of Rajasthan together with Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Sri Ganganagar. About 650 km lengthy, it starts at Harike Barrage in Punjab and ends at irrigation amenities within the Thar Wilderness in Rajasthan. Additionally Learn – Aligarh: Sadhvi Prachi introduced to accomplish Havan within the mosque, police pressure deployed in huge numbers

A staff of 60 policemen will likely be deputed to take instant motion on water robbery instances which can be ceaselessly reported on this space. Nohar MLA Amit Chachan stated the brand new police station coming as much as examine water robbery will likely be headed through a CI and could have a personnel of five sub-inspectors, 8 head constables and 40 constables. He stated that apart from his farms, different farmers need to endure.

Officers showed that that is the primary time {that a} police station has been began in a state to test water robbery. Lately 12 new police stations were sanctioned within the state and this distinctive police station is certainly one of them.

Within the ultimate 4 years, 74 instances of water robbery were registered in Hanumangarh district by myself. Of those, 28 were registered at Bhirani police station. Further SP (Hanumangarh) Jasram Bose says that the incidents of robbery are extra in Nohar and Bhadra meeting constituencies as there is not any consolidation. He stated that some other people of Haryana scouse borrow water, which creates water disaster within the upper spaces right here. Folks stuck stealing water were booked underneath phase 397 of IPC.

Police assets say {that a} lengthy pipe is inserted within the canal and the water is secretly taken to the sphere.